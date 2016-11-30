Close

Kyodo News

November 30, 2016 8:20

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:11 30 November 2016

Tiffany blames Trump protests for hurting flagship store sales

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, Kyodo

Tiffany & Co. said Tuesday the recent protests and road closures at Trump Tower adjacent to its flagship store in Manhattan have put a damper on sales.

"With respect to the impact of recent election-related activity near the company's New York flagship store, management has noted some adverse effect on traffic in that store and a continuation of sales softness relative to prior year and to the company's other U.S. stores this year," it said.

Multiple demonstrations have been held in front of President-elect Donald Trump's skyscraper since his victory in the Nov. 8 election. The jeweler's store on the same block makes up nearly 10 percent of its overall sales.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  4. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  5. 25 Nov 2016Malaysia to summon Myanmar envoy over persecution of Rohingya

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete