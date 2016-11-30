07:11 30 November 2016
Tiffany blames Trump protests for hurting flagship store sales
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, Kyodo
Tiffany & Co. said Tuesday the recent protests and road closures at Trump Tower adjacent to its flagship store in Manhattan have put a damper on sales.
"With respect to the impact of recent election-related activity near the company's New York flagship store, management has noted some adverse effect on traffic in that store and a continuation of sales softness relative to prior year and to the company's other U.S. stores this year," it said.
Multiple demonstrations have been held in front of President-elect Donald Trump's skyscraper since his victory in the Nov. 8 election. The jeweler's store on the same block makes up nearly 10 percent of its overall sales.
