Gov't panel mulls emperor's abdication with law experts

A government advisory panel is holding its third and final session Wednesday to hear opinions from various experts on 82-year-old Emperor Akihito's possible abdication, this time solely from academics specialized in the Constitution.

The panel has been hearing opinions from experts on the imperial household system and historians to study how the burden on the emperor can be alleviated. Of the 11 experts who attended the previous two hearings, six expressed opposition to the emperor's abdication while the remaining five supported the idea entirely or conditionally.

There was also opposition among the experts to the government's reported idea of enabling only the present emperor to relinquish the throne by setting up special legislation.