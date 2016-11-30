Trump to name financier Mnuchin as Treasury secretary: U.S. media

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker turned Hollywood financier, as his Treasury secretary, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Senate as the Treasury chief, Mnuchin, 53, will join a group of prominent bankers who have made revolving-door moves from Wall Street to Washington, including Henry Paulson and Robert Rubin, two former Goldman executives.

The announcement on Mnuchin's appointment will come as early as Wednesday, the New York Times said, citing sources close to the transition.