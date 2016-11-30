Japan's industrial output up for 3rd straight month

Japan's industrial output in October rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from the previous month, up for the third straight month, buoyed by upturns in both domestic and external demand, the government said Wednesday.

Production is likely to remain on a recovery track, as the Japanese yen may extend losses versus the U.S. dollar amid growing expectations of a near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve and fiscal expansion by President-elect Donald Trump, economists say.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 98.5 against the base of 100 in 2010, hitting its highest level since April 2015, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.