Video Advisory (Nov. 30) N. Korea mourns Castro

N. Korea mourns Castro

-- North Korea mourns the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, with senior officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, making condolence visits to the Cuban Embassy in Pyongyang. Starting a three-day morning period for Castro's death from Nov. 28, 2016, North Korea also lowers flags to half-staff in several areas in the capital.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15480/)

==Kyodo