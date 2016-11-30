Soccer: Wiser Reds ready to claim J-League title after 1st-leg win

It is an all-too-familiar scenario: The J-League title became Urawa Reds' to lose on Tuesday after a 1-0 win away to Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the Championship Final.

Reds have earned the unwanted tag of "nearly men" for their tendency to collapse and let trophies slip through their fingers over the past several years.

But Mihailo Petrovic's men will never have a better opportunity to forever shed that label in the second leg at Saitama Stadium on Saturday night.

Captain Yuki Abe converted a penalty won by Shinzo Koroki in the second half at Kashima Stadium to put the former Asian champions within touching distance of their first league title in a decade.

Due to an adjustment to the postseason format this season, Reds finishing top of the overall standings means they need only a draw on Saturday, but they also have the luxury of being able to lose 1-0 and still be crowned champions.

But unlike in past campaigns, Koroki says there is no pressure on Reds now to deliver, chiefly because of what the team has already achieved this term -- finishing top of the two-stage standings and winning the League Cup, rebranded this year at the YBC Levain Cup.

"The goal for the team this year was to finish top of the table for the season and achieving that has given us real confidence," Koroki told Kyodo News after Tuesday's game.

"Winning the Levain Cup was the catalyst. That was the first title for many of the players in our team," said the former Kashima hitman.

"That helped us to go into massive games in a relaxed frame of mind, having broken the spell, so to speak. It has helped us grow. There is no longer the nervousness or tension going into games like this final."

"I'm not saying that, even if we lose the final, the players don't think it matters because we are already champions. But for me, personally, finishing top of the table was always going to be more important than the CS (Championship Series)."

"You have good periods and bad runs throughout the season but the team at the end of it with the most points is the best team."

Urawa finished a full 15 points ahead of third-placed Kashima in the overall standings, a fact not lost on Koroki.

"This is the CS and there is always an element of luck involved. They (Kashima) finished umpteen points behind us and if they were to become champions by winning the CS then it would be difficult to swallow. So that is why for me finishing top of the league means we are the true champions."

Koroki, however, bristled at the suggestion that finishing so far ahead of Kashima in the league had given them a psychological advantage ahead of the final.

"I would not say it is an advantage. As you saw tonight there was not a great deal of difference between the two teams and the game could have gone either way."

"Like I said there is also luck involved and we got lucky with the penalty. I am happy the league is returning to one stage next season."

Reds have twice allowed the title to slip away over the last nine years, most notably in 2007, when they lost 1-0 away to already relegated Yokohama FC on the final day of the season, a result which put the trophy on a plate for seven-time champions Antlers.

They also lost to Gamba Osaka 3-1 in extra time in the semifinal of the J-League Championship playoff last year -- a game in which they were well on top toward the end of regulation -- before losing to the same opponents 2-1 in the Emperor's Cup final on Jan. 1.

Despite being the overwhelming favorites to win the Championship title this year, Petrovic had a few words of warning for his players.

"We won 1-0 today but didn't play the way we are capable of and it would be a grave mistake to say that we have the advantage now," the Serb told Tuesday's post-match press conference. "We have to prepare well and head into the next match with a positive mindset."

"Kashima have always been a team that can pull off a surprise result in the face of adversity."

