14:05 30 November 2016
71 dead in Brazil soccer team's aircraft crash in Colombia
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 30, Kyodo
An aircraft carrying passengers including members of a Brazilian soccer team heading for a regional tournament final crashed in Colombia late Monday, killing 71 people onboard, the Associated Press reported Tuesday citing Colombian authorities.
Six people were rescued and are receiving treatment at hospitals and elsewhere, while four people who had been thought to be aboard were not actually on the plane, according to the report.
Aviation authorities initially said 75 of 81 passengers and crew members were killed in the crash.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.