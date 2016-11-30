FEATURE: App helps ramen lovers connect with each other, find best bowls

A smartphone app developed by a ramen lover has proven a hit among fellow noodle enthusiasts, providing them with an insight into the most popular bowls being slurped across Japan.

Sapporo-based software developer Toru Domon says he also wants to help foreigners visiting Japan before and during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games find good ramen shops with his app Mainichi ga Ramen, or Ramen Every Day.

The app serves as a database on bowls of nationwide ramen shops, as well as a social network for ramen lovers. Domon, 52, says it "accurately shows the popularity of ramen bowls as they are ranked based on the number of bowls consumed rather than scores given by contributors."