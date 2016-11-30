Close

Kyodo News

November 30, 2016 17:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:12 30 November 2016

FEATURE: App helps ramen lovers connect with each other, find best bowls

By Kentaro Watanabe
SAPPORO, Nov. 30, Kyodo

A smartphone app developed by a ramen lover has proven a hit among fellow noodle enthusiasts, providing them with an insight into the most popular bowls being slurped across Japan.

Sapporo-based software developer Toru Domon says he also wants to help foreigners visiting Japan before and during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games find good ramen shops with his app Mainichi ga Ramen, or Ramen Every Day.

The app serves as a database on bowls of nationwide ramen shops, as well as a social network for ramen lovers. Domon, 52, says it "accurately shows the popularity of ramen bowls as they are ranked based on the number of bowls consumed rather than scores given by contributors."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • App helps ramen lovers connect with each other, find best bowls
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  4. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  5. 25 Nov 2016Malaysia to summon Myanmar envoy over persecution of Rohingya

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete