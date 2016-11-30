FEATURE: SoftBank's Asia power grid plan advances despite challenges

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. has been undertaking an ambitious plan to connect power grids across Asia in order to import electricity generated from renewable resources in the region.

The Asia Super Grid concept was put forward by Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of the leading Japanese telecommunications carrier, just after the major quake and Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011 that left the public demanding safer energy sources.

"Many people told me that it's just too gigantic in scale to believe and impossible to achieve both on profit and technical grounds," Son recalled at a Tokyo symposium in September.