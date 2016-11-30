Close

Kyodo News

November 30, 2016 17:24

15:30 30 November 2016

H.K. lawmakers-elect lose appeal over oath-taking saga

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, Kyodo

Two pro-independence lawmakers-elect lost an appeal Wednesday against an earlier ruling that disqualified them for failing to take an oath of office while expressing their anti-China stance.

Sixtus Leung, 30, and Yau Wai-ching, 25, of localist group Youngspiration, which champions self determination for Hong Kong, argued that the oath-taking of members should be an internal affair of the legislature and the court should not intervene under separation of powers.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the court has a constitutional power and duty to determine the validity of legislators and that Beijing's Basic Law interpretation over their oath-taking is binding.

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
