15:30 30 November 2016
H.K. lawmakers-elect lose appeal over oath-taking saga
HONG KONG, Nov. 30, Kyodo
Two pro-independence lawmakers-elect lost an appeal Wednesday against an earlier ruling that disqualified them for failing to take an oath of office while expressing their anti-China stance.
Sixtus Leung, 30, and Yau Wai-ching, 25, of localist group Youngspiration, which champions self determination for Hong Kong, argued that the oath-taking of members should be an internal affair of the legislature and the court should not intervene under separation of powers.
The Court of Appeal ruled that the court has a constitutional power and duty to determine the validity of legislators and that Beijing's Basic Law interpretation over their oath-taking is binding.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.