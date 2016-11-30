Close

Kyodo News

November 30, 2016 17:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:41 30 November 2016

Majority of experts support emperor's abdication at panel hearings

TOKYO, Nov. 30, Kyodo

A majority of the 16 experts summoned to a government advisory panel support the idea of enabling 82-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate entirely or conditionally, it emerged as the panel held its third and final hearing Wednesday.

The panel's three meetings with experts, specializing in the imperial institution, history and the law, found that five of the nine pro-abdication experts backed the government's reported plan to enable only the present emperor to relinquish the throne through one-off legislation.

Wednesday's meeting involved five experts to examine the matter from a legal perspective, including constitutional scholars and a former Supreme Court justice. The first and second meetings were held earlier this month.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan gov't panel mulls emperor's abdication with legal experts
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  4. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  5. 25 Nov 2016Malaysia to summon Myanmar envoy over persecution of Rohingya

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete