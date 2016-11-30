FOCUS: Viability of lifelong imperial reign still in question in aging Japan

Four months after the aged Japanese emperor alluded to a desire to abdicate in a rare video message to the public, Japan has yet to reach a clear-cut answer to the conundrum of its current system, which expects the emperor to reign for life in a rapidly aging society.

The 1947 Imperial House Law has no provision for abdication. Reigning until he dies, Japan's emperor is defined in the Constitution as "the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people" -- a role that Emperor Akihito has keenly embraced since his accession nearly 30 years ago.

Some experts on the imperial household system as well as legal scholars and historians, summoned to hearings of a government panel mulling the emperor's possible abdication, argue that the current imperial system does not fit with the times. They call for humanitarian consideration for the 82-year-old, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer.