Another outbreak of bird flu suspected in Japan's Niigata Prefecture

Another outbreak of bird flu is suspected to have been discovered at a Niigata Prefecture farm, the local government said Wednesday, following the recent discovery of avian flu in a separate area in the prefecture.

In the latest case, some 100 chickens died between Tuesday and Wednesday morning at a farm in Joetsu on the Sea of Japan coast, and six of those birds tested positive after preliminary analysis, it said.

The prefectural government is also in the process of culling approximately 310,000 chickens at a poultry farm in Sekikawa after announcing Tuesday that tests have confirmed the presence of the highly virulent H5 strain of virus.