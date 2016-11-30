Close

Kyodo News

November 30, 2016 20:24

19:22 30 November 2016

Diet debate begins on casino bill despite split views in coalition

TOKYO, Nov. 30, Kyodo

Deliberations began in the Diet on Wednesday on a bill to legalize casino gambling in Japan, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party hoping to enact the bill in a matter of weeks despite the misgivings of its coalition partner Komeito.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's LDP is encouraging gambling liberalization under the "integrated resorts" bill as an opportunity to boost tourism, while Komeito lawmakers have raised concerns that the move could worsen the problem of gambling addiction or compromise public safety.

The group of mostly LDP lawmakers sponsoring the bill has said the promotion of resorts combining casinos with hotels and large event facilities could help sustain tourism to Japan after the effects of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020 wear off.

