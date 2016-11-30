FEATURE: 60 years on, Japanese women in Britain recall inspirational figures

In the mid-1950s, Britain's relations with Japan were still fragile in the aftermath of war and Japanese residents of London felt a strong desire to heal the wounds.

It was against this backdrop that the then Japanese ambassador's wife, Fukiko Nishi, set up an organization of Japanese women to improve Anglo-Japanese understanding and relations.

Nishi learned from a previous stint in Australia how to use the often-sidelined Japanese wives as a form of diplomatic soft power.