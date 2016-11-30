Majority of experts at panel hearings supported emperor's abdication

A majority of the 16 experts summoned by a government advisory panel have expressed support for the idea of enabling 82-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate entirely or conditionally, with the panel completing its third and final hearing Wednesday.

In the panel's three meetings with experts specializing in the imperial institution, history and the law, five of the nine pro-abdication experts backed the government's plan for one-off legislation to enable only the present emperor to relinquish the throne.

The government will accelerate efforts to enact special legislation during next year's regular Diet session to enable the emperor to abdicate in 2018, when he will have reigned for 30 years, political sources said.