Japanese, Chinese fashion designers hold Mao suit event

Japanese and Chinese fashion designers on Wednesday held an event to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, founder of post-imperial China, who is also known as the father of the Mao suit.

The origin of the tunic suit that used to be widely worn by Chinese men as a symbol of proletarian unity can be traced back to Sun, and its design is said to have been inspired by Japanese student uniforms.

Capitalizing on the historical connection, Japanese and Chinese fashion designers, Junko Koshino and Mark Cheung, together with government-affiliated organizations, staged a forum in Beijing with the hope of strengthening ties between the two Asian powers, which are often at odds on the political front.