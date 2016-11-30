Another bird flu outbreak suspected in Japan's Niigata Prefecture

An outbreak of bird flu is suspected in a coastal area of Niigata Prefecture, the local government said Wednesday, following the recent discovery of highly pathogenic avian flu in an inland area.

The announcement came as the country is trying to stem the spread of avian influenza, which has also affected ducks on a farm in Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

In the latest case in Niigata Prefecture, around 100 chickens died between Tuesday and Wednesday morning at a farm in Joetsu on the Sea of Japan coast, and six of those birds tested positive after preliminary analysis.