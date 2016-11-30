Close

Kyodo News

November 30, 2016 23:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:13 30 November 2016

URGENT: U.N. Security Council adopts new sanctions resolution on N. Korea

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, Kyodo

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a new sanctions resolution against North Korea, ramping up earlier punitive measures following the reclusive country's fifth and largest nuclear test in September.

The key provision of the fresh sanctions is a cap on North Korea's coal exports that could choke off funding sources for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs if implemented fully.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  4. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  5. 25 Nov 2016Malaysia to summon Myanmar envoy over persecution of Rohingya

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete