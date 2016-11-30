23:13 30 November 2016
URGENT: U.N. Security Council adopts new sanctions resolution on N. Korea
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, Kyodo
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a new sanctions resolution against North Korea, ramping up earlier punitive measures following the reclusive country's fifth and largest nuclear test in September.
The key provision of the fresh sanctions is a cap on North Korea's coal exports that could choke off funding sources for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs if implemented fully.
