2nd case of bird flu in Niigata found to be virulent H5 strain

The bird flu virus detected in a second flock of chickens in Niigata has been found to be the highly virulent H5 strain, the prefectural government said Wednesday, following the earlier discovery of the highly pathogenic avian flu in another area of the same prefecture.

Ahead of the announcement, authorities were already trying to stem the spread of avian influenza, which has also affected ducks on a farm in Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

In the latest case in Niigata Prefecture, around 100 chickens died between Tuesday and Wednesday morning at a farm in Joetsu on the Sea of Japan coast, and six of those birds tested positive after preliminary analysis.