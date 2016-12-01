Gist of U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution on N. Korea

The following is the gist of a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted Wednesday on toughening sanctions against North Korea.

The U.N. Security Council:

-- caps N. Korea's coal exports at $400.9 million or 7.5 million tons per year, whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1.

-- bans N. Korea's exports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc.

-- suspends in principle scientific and technical cooperation involving persons or groups officially sponsored by or representing N. Korea.

-- bans N. Korea from using real property that it owns or leases in other countries for any purpose other than diplomatic or consular activities.

-- limits the number of bank accounts to one per N. Korean diplomatic mission and one per diplomat at banks.

-- calls on U.N. members to cut the number of staff at N. Korea's foreign missions on their soil.

-- adds 11 individuals and 10 entities connected to N. Korea's weapons development as targets for travel ban and asset freeze.

