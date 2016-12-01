00:38 1 December 2016
Gist of U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution on N. Korea
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, Kyodo
The following is the gist of a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted Wednesday on toughening sanctions against North Korea.
The U.N. Security Council:
-- caps N. Korea's coal exports at $400.9 million or 7.5 million tons per year, whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1.
-- bans N. Korea's exports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc.
-- suspends in principle scientific and technical cooperation involving persons or groups officially sponsored by or representing N. Korea.
-- bans N. Korea from using real property that it owns or leases in other countries for any purpose other than diplomatic or consular activities.
-- limits the number of bank accounts to one per N. Korean diplomatic mission and one per diplomat at banks.
-- calls on U.N. members to cut the number of staff at N. Korea's foreign missions on their soil.
-- adds 11 individuals and 10 entities connected to N. Korea's weapons development as targets for travel ban and asset freeze.
==Kyodo