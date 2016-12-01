Japan's July-Sept. business investment down 1.3%, 1st fall in 14 qtrs

Capital spending by Japanese firms fell 1.3 percent in the July-September period from a year earlier, marking the first decline in 14 quarters, as companies took a respite from active investment, government data showed Thursday.

The data came amid the yen's advance against other currencies, which often hurts corporate profits and capital spending, in the reporting quarter. The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been encouraging companies to boost investment to bolster economy.

Business investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building plants and introducing new equipment totaled 10.35 trillion yen ($90.31 billion), the Finance Ministry said.