Japan's July-Sept. business investment down 1.3%, 1st fall in 14 qtrs

Capital spending by Japanese firms fell 1.3 percent in the July-September period from a year earlier, marking the first decline in 14 quarters, as companies drew back from active investment amid a strong yen, government data showed Thursday.

The data came as the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is encouraging companies to boost investment to bolster economy. A strong yen often hurts corporate profits and capital spending.

Business investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building plants and introducing new equipment totaled 10.35 trillion yen ($90.31 billion), the Finance Ministry said.