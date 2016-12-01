12:18 1 December 2016
Japan's July-Sept. business investment down 1.3%, 1st fall in 14 qtrs
By Noriyuki Suzuki
TOKYO, Dec. 1, Kyodo
Capital spending by Japanese firms fell 1.3 percent in the July-September period from a year earlier, marking the first decline in 14 quarters, as companies drew back from active investment amid a strong yen, government data showed Thursday.
The data came as the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is encouraging companies to boost investment to bolster economy. A strong yen often hurts corporate profits and capital spending.
Business investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building plants and introducing new equipment totaled 10.35 trillion yen ($90.31 billion), the Finance Ministry said.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.