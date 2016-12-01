Close

Kyodo News

December 1, 2016 14:30

12:19 1 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 1) Tokyo Gov. Koike among best dressed celebs

TOKYO, Dec. 1, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Tokyo Gov. Koike among best dressed celebs

-- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho attend an award ceremony in Tokyo on Nov. 30, 2016, after being selected among the year's best dressed celebrities in Japan, together with five others including a cartoonist and actors. Koike was honored for the second time after winning the prize in 2005 when she was environment minister.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15488/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

