Video Advisory (Dec. 1) Tokyo Gov. Koike among best dressed celebs

Tokyo Gov. Koike among best dressed celebs

-- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho attend an award ceremony in Tokyo on Nov. 30, 2016, after being selected among the year's best dressed celebrities in Japan, together with five others including a cartoonist and actors. Koike was honored for the second time after winning the prize in 2005 when she was environment minister.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15488/)

==Kyodo