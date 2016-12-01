Baseball: Astros, Aoki agree to 1-year deal: report

Japanese outfielder Norichika Aoki has agreed to terms with the Houston Astros on a one-year contract worth $5.5 million, avoiding arbitration, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

The Astros claimed Aoki on waivers from the Seattle Mariners last month. The 34-year-old was faced with the possibility of not being tendered a contract in arbitration before Friday's deadline.

Aoki played in only 118 games in the major leagues last season, batting .283 with four home runs and 28 RBIs.