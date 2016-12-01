33 Japan festivals added to UNESCO heritage list

Thirty-three traditional festivals from across Japan were added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list on Wednesday, the international body said.

The festivals, most of which date back to the Edo period (1603-1868), are held in 18 prefectures across Japan and feature parades involving floats made with traditional woodwork and metalwork techniques, and decorated with lacquered products and dyed fabrics.

Listing of the festivals was officially approved at a meeting in Ethiopia of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's Intergovernmental Committee.