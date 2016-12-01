Close

Kyodo News

December 1, 2016 14:30

14:06 1 December 2016

Suspected N. Korea abductee found alive in Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 1, Kyodo

A 68-year-old Japanese man suspected of having been abducted by North Korea in 1985 was found alive in Japan in late November, police said Thursday.

Police officials denied the possibility that Masanori Katsuki, who went missing in Tokyo in February 1985, was abducted by North Korea, saying he was not involved in an accident or criminal incident.

Katsuki went missing after temporarily returning from the United States, where he had worked as a sushi chef. At the time, he was preparing to leave for the United States, the officials said.

