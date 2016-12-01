Close

December 1, 2016 17:32

15:39 1 December 2016

Lead scientist hopes new element nihonium sparks interest in science

FUKUOKA, Dec. 1, Kyodo

The leader of a team of Japanese scientists who created the new synthetic element nihonium, named after Japan, said Thursday he hopes it will spark pride and interest in science among Japanese children.

At a press conference in Fukuoka city in western Japan, Kosuke Morita, a Kyushu University professor who led the team at the government-backed Riken institute, said he feels very emotional about having an element whose name includes "nihon," meaning Japan in Japanese, in the periodic table.

Riken announced the previous day that the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry had formally approved the name for the element with the atomic number 113. It is the first time that scientists from an Asian country have named an atomic element.

  • Atomic element 113 officially named "nihonium"
