Nikkei ends at year's high on OPEC output cut agreement

The Nikkei index closed Thursday at its highest level this year following a production cut deal reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 204.64 points, or 1.12 percent, from Wednesday at 18,513.12, its highest closing level since Dec. 30, 2015. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 13.84 points, or 0.94 percent, higher at 1,483.27.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal products, and securities issues.