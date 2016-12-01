Close

Kyodo News

December 1, 2016 17:31

16:24 1 December 2016

Emperor hopes to see abdication system introduced, friend says

TOKYO, Dec. 1, Kyodo

Emperor Akihito hopes to see a system put in place enabling an emperor to abdicate, out of concern that the imperial court may be split into factions in the event that a regent is appointed, according to his friend from childhood.

Mototsugu Akashi, 82, has told Kyodo News in a series of interviews conducted through Wednesday that the emperor told him he wants to see a "system allowing abdication not only for myself but in the future" during a telephone conversation on July 21.

The conversation took place eight days after the emperor's desire to abdicate was first reported by media on July 13. The emperor subsequently expressed his wish directly to the nation in a rare televised message on Aug. 8.

