16:47 1 December 2016
Olympics: Mori hopes volleyball in 2020 will be held at Ariake Arena
TOKYO, Dec. 1, Kyodo
Yoshiro Mori, head of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, expressed hope Thursday that the games' volleyball competition will be held at the yet-to-be-built Ariake Arena as originally planned.
"It is the intention of Japan's sporting circles as a whole to create something substantial as a legacy of the Tokyo Games," Mori said in a meeting of the International Olympic Committee coordination commission overseeing the preparations for the multisport event.
"I believe the Tokyo governor will make a decision based on this intention," he said of the Tokyo metropolitan government's ongoing review of options for the volleyball venue.
