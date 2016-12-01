Hiroshima Carp's "kamitteru" feat shines as Japan's 2016 top buzzword

The Hiroshima Carp hit yet another home run as "kamitteru," a coined word that means being godlike or superhuman which was used to describe the baseball team's feat this season, was selected as Japan's top buzzword in 2016, the award's organizer said Thursday.

The word highlights the Carp's achievements, including winning their first Central League pennant in 25 years on Sept. 10 and finishing the season with a 17.5-game lead over the runner-up Yomiuri Giants.

Hiroshima manager Koichi Ogata renewed the trend of using the term in June when he described Seiya Suzuki's performance as "kamitteru" after the outfielder hit sayonara home runs in two consecutive games against the Orix Buffaloes.