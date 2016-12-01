Close

Kyodo News

December 1, 2016 20:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:01 1 December 2016

Hiroshima Carp's "kamitteru" feat shines as Japan's 2016 top buzzword

TOKYO, Dec. 1, Kyodo

The Hiroshima Carp hit yet another home run as "kamitteru," a coined word that means being godlike or superhuman which was used to describe the baseball team's feat this season, was selected as Japan's top buzzword in 2016, the award's organizer said Thursday.

The word highlights the Carp's achievements, including winning their first Central League pennant in 25 years on Sept. 10 and finishing the season with a 17.5-game lead over the runner-up Yomiuri Giants.

Hiroshima manager Koichi Ogata renewed the trend of using the term in June when he described Seiya Suzuki's performance as "kamitteru" after the outfielder hit sayonara home runs in two consecutive games against the Orix Buffaloes.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Hiroshima Carp's "kamitteru" feat shines as Japan's 2016 top buzzword
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  4. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  5. 25 Nov 2016Malaysia to summon Myanmar envoy over persecution of Rohingya

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete