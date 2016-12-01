Kishida leaves for Russia to prepare for Abe-Putin summit

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida left Japan on Thursday for a three-day trip to Russia to make final preparations for an upcoming summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan, the Foreign Ministry said.

With a decades-old territorial dispute over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands on the agenda, Kishida will, in a rare move, meet Putin on Friday in St. Petersburg at the request of Tokyo, according to the ministry. He will also meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow.

The row over the islands has prevented the two countries from ever concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.