Close

Kyodo News

December 1, 2016 23:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:46 1 December 2016

Kishida leaves for Russia to prepare for Abe-Putin summit

TOKYO, Dec. 1, Kyodo

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida left Japan on Thursday for a three-day trip to Russia to make final preparations for an upcoming summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan, the Foreign Ministry said.

With a decades-old territorial dispute over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands on the agenda, Kishida will, in a rare move, meet Putin on Friday in St. Petersburg at the request of Tokyo, according to the ministry. He will also meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow.

The row over the islands has prevented the two countries from ever concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Kishida leaves for Russia to prepare for Abe-Putin summit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  4. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  5. 25 Nov 2016Malaysia to summon Myanmar envoy over persecution of Rohingya

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete