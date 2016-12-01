Olympics: Main construction begins for new National Stadium

The main construction work for the new National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics began Thursday, about 14 months later than originally planned, according to the Japan Sports Council.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium will take place Dec. 11, with construction scheduled to be completed at the end of November 2019. Procedures for filing the building certification application with the Tokyo metropolitan government were concluded Tuesday, the council said.

Under the original plan, construction of the main stadium for the 2020 Games was to begin in October last year, but the scheme was scrapped following public outcry over ballooning cost estimates for the design by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.