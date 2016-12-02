Close

December 2, 2016 2:34

02:09 2 December 2016

Thai Crown Prince proclaimed as new king

BANGKOK, Dec. 2, Kyodo

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was proclaimed as the country's new king on Thursday.

The crown prince was proclaimed king in a nationally televised announcement by Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, head of the National Legislative Assembly.

"I wish to announce that His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn has succeeded to the throne as of Oct. 13, 2016," he announced after the crown prince accepted the invitation, as part of the procedure conducted in the palace.

