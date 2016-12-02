U.S. Commerce nominee Ross sends letter-bearer to Finance Minister Aso

Wilbur Ross, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Commerce secretary, told Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso of his interest in strengthening bilateral economic ties in a letter personally delivered by a representative in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to a source who sat in on the meeting at the Finance Ministry between Aso and a delegation representing Ross, a private equity investor who has had extensive business dealings in Japan, the letter included Ross' view that Japan-U.S. cooperation is important.

The source said Ross' representative and Aso exchanged views on the Trump administration's likely economic policies and the Japanese government's "Abenomics" economic and fiscal policy package.