Close

Kyodo News

December 2, 2016 2:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:14 2 December 2016

U.S. Commerce nominee Ross sends letter-bearer to Finance Minister Aso

TOKYO, Dec. 2, Kyodo

Wilbur Ross, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Commerce secretary, told Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso of his interest in strengthening bilateral economic ties in a letter personally delivered by a representative in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to a source who sat in on the meeting at the Finance Ministry between Aso and a delegation representing Ross, a private equity investor who has had extensive business dealings in Japan, the letter included Ross' view that Japan-U.S. cooperation is important.

The source said Ross' representative and Aso exchanged views on the Trump administration's likely economic policies and the Japanese government's "Abenomics" economic and fiscal policy package.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  2. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  3. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  4. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found near site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  5. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete