Soccer: Abdulrahman, Foord named Asian MVPs, Okazaki top int'l player

Omar Abdulrahman of the United Arab Emirates was named the 2016 men's Asian Player of the Year as expected on Thursday, when Australia's Caitlin Foord turned out to be the surprise winner of the women's award.

At the Asian Football Confederation Awards, Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki was named the Asian International Player of the Year, becoming the third Japanese to receive the honor after Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa, who was also a nominee this year along with South Korea's Son Heung Min.

Japan took home four other awards. Ritsu Doan and Fuka Nagano were named the men's and women's top youth players, respectively, while the Japan Football Association was recognized as the AFC's most inspiring member association.