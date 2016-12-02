Close

Kyodo News

December 2, 2016 5:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

03:45 2 December 2016

Soccer: Abdulrahman, Foord named Asian MVPs, Okazaki top int'l player

By Shintaro Kano
ABU DHABI, Dec. 1, Kyodo

Omar Abdulrahman of the United Arab Emirates was named the 2016 men's Asian Player of the Year as expected on Thursday, when Australia's Caitlin Foord turned out to be the surprise winner of the women's award.

At the Asian Football Confederation Awards, Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki was named the Asian International Player of the Year, becoming the third Japanese to receive the honor after Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa, who was also a nominee this year along with South Korea's Son Heung Min.

Japan took home four other awards. Ritsu Doan and Fuka Nagano were named the men's and women's top youth players, respectively, while the Japan Football Association was recognized as the AFC's most inspiring member association.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  2. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  3. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  4. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found near site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  5. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete