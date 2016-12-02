French Pres. Hollande not to seek re-election

French President Francois Hollande said Thursday he will not seek a second term in next year's presidential election.

The 62-year-old Socialist leader, who defeated conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in an election in May 2012, said he will serve out his term through May.

Hollande's popularity has been in the doldrums due to terror attacks and a slumping economy, with polls predicting he would win only a small percentage of votes in the first round of next April's election.