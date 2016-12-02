Kishida visits Russia to prepare for Abe-Putin summit

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida travelled to Russia on Friday to make final preparations for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan later this month.

With a decades-old territorial dispute over Russia-controlled, Japan-claimed islands on the agenda, Kishida is scheduled to hold talks with Putin on Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg and hand a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Abe, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Kishida will also meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow.