08:13 2 December 2016
Kishida visits Russia to prepare for Abe-Putin summit
ST. PETERSBURG, Dec. 2, Kyodo
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida travelled to Russia on Friday to make final preparations for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Japan later this month.
With a decades-old territorial dispute over Russia-controlled, Japan-claimed islands on the agenda, Kishida is scheduled to hold talks with Putin on Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg and hand a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Abe, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
Kishida will also meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Moscow.
