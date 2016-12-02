Close

December 2, 2016 11:37

11:00 2 December 2016

S. Korea announces punitive measures against N. Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 2, Kyodo

South Korea announced a set of unilateral punitive measures against North Korea on Friday, following the U.N. Security Council's imposition of new sanctions on Pyongyang on Wednesday in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test in September.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a sanctions resolution after protracted negotiations between the United States, its author, and China, North Korea's closest ally and major trading partner, imposing a cap on coal exports, the country's major source of hard currency.

South Korea's measures added to the U.N. sanctions 35 entities and 36 individuals that are considered to be playing a vital role in developing weapons of mass destruction and contributing to North Korea's acquisition of foreign currency, according to a statement issued by the South Korean government.

