Abe, Trump agreed to boost alliance in Nov. talks: envoy

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, when they met last month in New York, agreed to strengthen the bilateral alliance, Japan's ambassador to the United States said Thursday.

"As a result of this informal meeting in New York, they agreed on the importance of the alliance between Japan and the United States, and they agreed that we could do more," Kenichiro Sasae said at a think-tank event in Washington.

Abe has refrained from saying what he discussed with Trump in the Nov. 17 talks. Abe was the first foreign leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with Trump after he won the U.S. presidential election.