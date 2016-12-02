Close

Kyodo News

December 2, 2016 11:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:05 2 December 2016

Abe, Trump agreed to boost alliance in Nov. talks: envoy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, when they met last month in New York, agreed to strengthen the bilateral alliance, Japan's ambassador to the United States said Thursday.

"As a result of this informal meeting in New York, they agreed on the importance of the alliance between Japan and the United States, and they agreed that we could do more," Kenichiro Sasae said at a think-tank event in Washington.

Abe has refrained from saying what he discussed with Trump in the Nov. 17 talks. Abe was the first foreign leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with Trump after he won the U.S. presidential election.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Trump in New York
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  2. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  3. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  4. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found near site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  5. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete