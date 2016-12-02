Close

December 2, 2016 11:37

11:27 2 December 2016

Japan strengthens unilateral sanctions on N. Korea

TOKYO, Dec. 2, Kyodo

Japan will impose new unilateral sanctions on North Korea in response to the country's fifth nuclear test in September, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.

The announcement comes after the U.N. Security Council this week adopted a resolution strengthening its sanctions on Pyongyang.

Tokyo will introduce new trade restrictions and expand blacklists of individuals, groups and vessels linked to North Korean activities, including some based in China.

