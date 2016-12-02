Golf: Hataoka surges to lead at final LPGA q'fying school

Seventeen-year-old Nasa Hataoka made nine birdies Thursday to claim a share of the clubhouse lead after two rounds in the final stage of the qualifying school for the U.S. LPGA Tour.

Hataoka, who is looking to earn a tour card for next season here, also had a pair of bogeys in her round of 7-under-par 65, which was the second best score of the day at the Daytona Beach course after co-leader Mel Reid's 64.

Hataoka and Reid of Britain sit atop the leaderboard with a total of 11-under 133, while American golfer Jaye Marie Green is third three shots back.