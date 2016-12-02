U.S., Japan defense chiefs to meet next week in Tokyo

U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Tomomi Inada next Wednesday in Tokyo, the Pentagon said Thursday.

Carter will "advance U.S. priorities including the rebalance to the Asia-Pacific," it said, referring to President Barack Obama's strategic shift to the fast-growing region.

Carter and Inada will "underscore the long-term strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance and build upon the unprecedented progress in U.S.-Japan security cooperation," according to the Pentagon.