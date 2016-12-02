Thousands of Muslims protest against governor in Jakarta

Jakarta saw another major protest rally on Friday as thousands of conservative Muslims flocked to the capital's iconic National Monument, demanding the arrest of the city's popular governor over remarks they regard as having insulted Islam.

More than 27,000 police personnel, backed by 5,000 soldiers, were deployed across the city to maintain order, with rally expected to attract an even larger turnout than the previous one last month. On Nov. 4, about 200,000 people gathered in the streets to protest against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.

On Friday morning, as the rally was ongoing, National Police Spokesman Boy Rafli Amar told reporters that eight people had been arrested. He refused to comment on their identities or provide further details.