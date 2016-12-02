Rugby: Top League set to resume following November break

The Japan Rugby Top League resumes this weekend with a full slate of games in the top flight and the start of the long process to determine which teams will make up the first division and the new second-tier Top Challenge League next season.

Yamaha Jubilo and Suntory Sungoliath went into the November break with nine wins apiece and their Dec. 24 clash is looking -- at this stage -- as the game that will determine who will walk away with the title.

While there are a number of sides waiting in the wings for any slipups, most believe the absence of any playoffs this season means it is a two-horse race.

"Things are out of our control" was the verdict of Kobe Kobelco Steelers coach Jim McKay, whose side are in fourth place, while Panasonic Wild Knights boss Robbie Deans (whose team are third) thinks it is Yamaha's title to lose.

Yamaha, who head the standings on 43 points, take on bottom side Toyota Industries Shuttles (6 points) this weekend, while Suntory (42) play sixth-placed NTT Communications Shining Arcs (26).

The other fixtures this weekend see Panasonic (34) up against Kubota Spears (15), Kobe (33) take on Munakata Sanix Blues (21), Kintetsu Liners (12) face NEC Green Rockets (15), Toyota Verblitz (29) play Canon Eagles(15), Honda Heat (6) host Ricoh Black Rams (19) and Toshiba Brave Lupus (21) up against Coca-Cola Red Sparks (8).

While the race for the pennant is basically a two-team affair, just nine points separate the bottom seven sides in the league, with the side that finishes 16th come Jan. 14 automatically relegated.

The process to determine who will replace them and who will make up the new national second division begins this weekend with the start of the Top Challenge series.

The sides that finished third in Top Kyushu, Top West and Top East -- Mazda Blue Zoomers, Osaka Police and Kamaishi Seawaves -- will battle it out in TC3 with the top two sides assured of a place in the Top Challenge League.

The runners-up in the regional leagues are already assured of a place in the second division but the winners of TC 2 between Chugoku Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power and Hino Red Dolphins will also advance to Top Challenge 1.

There they will take on the three regional champions -- Kyuden Voltex, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes and Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars -- with the winner automatically promoted to the top fight.

The three other sides get another bite at the cherry as they will play the teams finishing 13th to 15th in the Top League in a promotion/relegation playoff to determine the final make-up of the two divisions for the 2017-2018 season.

