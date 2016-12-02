Casino bill passes Diet panel after Komeito agrees to vote

A bill to legalize forms of casino gambling in Japan passed a lower house committee Friday, after ruling coalition partner Komeito withdrew its earlier opposition to the day's vote at the Diet panel.

The bill gained support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, while two of the panel's three members of Komeito, which is backed by major lay-Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, opposed the bill out of concern it could worsen the issue of gambling addiction and other social ills.

After meeting Friday morning with leader Natsuo Yamaguchi and other party heavyweights, Komeito Secretary General Yoshihisa Inoue indicated the party would not protest the vote in the House of Representatives' Cabinet committee in the afternoon.