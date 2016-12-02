Mass protest against governor in Jakarta, 8 detained for treason

Jakarta saw another major protest rally on Friday as thousands of conservative Muslims flocked to the capital's iconic National Monument, demanding the arrest of the city's popular governor over remarks they regard as having insulted Islam, as police detained a number of prominent figures for treason.

More than 27,000 police personnel, backed by 5,000 soldiers, were deployed across the city to maintain order, with rally expected to attract an even larger turnout than the previous one last month. On Nov. 4, about 200,000 people gathered in the streets to protest against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama.

Unexpectedly, as the protesters were performing their Friday prayer, President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla joined the crowd in the heavy rain in front of the State Palace.