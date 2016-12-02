Video Advisory (Dec. 2) Christmas tree lit up in Hakodate

The following is the latest available news video.

Christmas tree lit up in Hakodate

-- A 20-meter-tall fir tree was lit up with about 150,000 lights in the Kanemori Warehouse tourist area in Hakodate on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Dec. 1, 2016, to mark the start of the annual Hakodate Christmas Fantasy event in the port city. The tree was presented by Halifax, Hakodate's sister city in Canada. The event goes through Dec. 25.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15499/)

==Kyodo