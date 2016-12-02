Close

Kyodo News

December 2, 2016 17:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:08 2 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 2) Christmas tree lit up in Hakodate

TOKYO, Dec. 2, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Christmas tree lit up in Hakodate

-- A 20-meter-tall fir tree was lit up with about 150,000 lights in the Kanemori Warehouse tourist area in Hakodate on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Dec. 1, 2016, to mark the start of the annual Hakodate Christmas Fantasy event in the port city. The tree was presented by Halifax, Hakodate's sister city in Canada. The event goes through Dec. 25.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15499/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  2. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  3. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  4. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found near site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  5. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete