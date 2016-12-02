Close

Kyodo News

December 2, 2016 20:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:12 2 December 2016

Hiroshima peace museum receives thank you letter from Obama

HIROSHIMA, Dec. 2, Kyodo

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum has received a letter of gratitude from U.S. President Barack Obama, who stopped there during his historic visit to the atomic-bombed city last May, museum officials said Friday.

On May 27, Obama became the first serving U.S. president to visit the Japanese city obliterated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the final days of World War II.

In the letter dated Nov. 21, Obama wrote, "I visited Hiroshima to reaffirm my commitment to working toward a world without nuclear weapons. We have a shared responsibility to look directly into the eye of history and ask what we must do differently to prevent such suffering from ever happening again."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum receives letter from Obama
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 36 in Iran
  2. 26 Nov 2016Train crash kills at least 43 in Iran
  3. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  4. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found near site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka
  5. 26 Nov 2016Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete