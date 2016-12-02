Hiroshima peace museum receives thank you letter from Obama

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum has received a letter of gratitude from U.S. President Barack Obama, who stopped there during his historic visit to the atomic-bombed city last May, museum officials said Friday.

On May 27, Obama became the first serving U.S. president to visit the Japanese city obliterated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the final days of World War II.

In the letter dated Nov. 21, Obama wrote, "I visited Hiroshima to reaffirm my commitment to working toward a world without nuclear weapons. We have a shared responsibility to look directly into the eye of history and ask what we must do differently to prevent such suffering from ever happening again."